BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 8,209 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,209 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 162.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ES shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

NYSE:ES opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day moving average of $63.05. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.09 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -182.17%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

