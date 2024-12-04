BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 6,404 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 125.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Barclays cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $80.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.35. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 81.58%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

