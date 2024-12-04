BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 55,560 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,560 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 28,410,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,386,000 after buying an additional 5,625,545 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 781.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 4,316,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826,715 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,216.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,009,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,986 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 6,600,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,760,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.1 %

WBD stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.52. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

Get Our Latest Report on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.