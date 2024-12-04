BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at UBS Group

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised BOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

NYSE BOX traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.80. 977,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,073. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.86. BOX has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $35.74.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $329,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,009,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,061,382.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $86,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,720.75. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $1,711,135 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 10.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,900,000 after acquiring an additional 134,175 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in BOX by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 150,309 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in BOX by 964.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 77,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in BOX by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 351,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 48,633 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

