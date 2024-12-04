Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $36.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Bowhead Specialty traded as high as $37.13 and last traded at $36.90, with a volume of 79408 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.81.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. New Vernon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.41.
Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.
