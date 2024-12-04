Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the October 31st total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $71,499.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,032.64. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Travis Alvin Thompson sold 6,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $157,088.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $483,141.51. The trade was a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,840 shares of company stock worth $259,128. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 35.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 233.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 60,399 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1,438.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 899,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 841,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 139,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

BCYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Shares of BCYC opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $924.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.04. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 450.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

