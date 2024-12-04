Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Trading Up 7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) rose 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.66 and last traded at $20.54. Approximately 110,668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 351,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of Bicara Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($1.14). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,833,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $32,994,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,303,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,461,524. The trade was a 74.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 897,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,156,566. This represents a 8.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,324,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $10,825,000. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $42,219,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $21,225,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $5,094,000.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading

