Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $6,330,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 47.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 57.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 38,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BHLB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.20. 54,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,817. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.61 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.86%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 75.79%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

