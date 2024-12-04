Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for ME Group International (LON:MEGP)

ME Group International (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.42) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.70% from the stock’s previous close.
ME Group International Stock Performance
Shares of LON:MEGP opened at GBX 214.80 ($2.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £809.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,534.31 and a beta of 1.20. ME Group International has a 1-year low of GBX 116.70 ($1.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 235.50 ($2.98). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 210.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 191.54.
About ME Group International
