Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for ME Group International (LON:MEGP)

ME Group International (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.42) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:MEGP opened at GBX 214.80 ($2.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £809.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,534.31 and a beta of 1.20. ME Group International has a 1-year low of GBX 116.70 ($1.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 235.50 ($2.98). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 210.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 191.54.

ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Asia Pacific, Continental Europe, and United Kingdom and Ireland segments. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.

