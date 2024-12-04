Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1,312.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,908 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LYB opened at $80.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.34 and a 200-day moving average of $93.35.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

