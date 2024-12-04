Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 10,864.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,939 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 207.3% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 46,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 31,430 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 295.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 23,659 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,643,000 after acquiring an additional 23,028 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 652.4% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 25,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HSBC raised Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.37.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $191.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.34 and a 200 day moving average of $159.03. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 410.08%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

