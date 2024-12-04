Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 13,111.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,001 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 33.4% in the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,693 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $621,027.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,940.16. The trade was a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500. This represents a 83.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,550 shares of company stock worth $6,621,873 over the last three months. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Roku in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Roku from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.62.

ROKU stock opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.60. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

