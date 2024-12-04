Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $4.09 Million Holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) by 13,068.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,907 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKB. HBK Investments L P boosted its position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 396,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,173,000 after acquiring an additional 65,417 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 228.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 66,397 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC increased its stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF alerts:

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:ARKB opened at $95.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.26.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Profile

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.