BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Up 16.6% in November

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,480,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the October 31st total of 45,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.2 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in BCE by 3,480.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 321.0% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on BCE from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.33. 5,247,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,405. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.36, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.54. BCE has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $41.77.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.737 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,228.57%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

