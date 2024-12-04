BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised BankUnited from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on BankUnited from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on BankUnited from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

BankUnited Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BKU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.12. The company had a trading volume of 41,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.77. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $44.45.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.65 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $102,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,410.66. This represents a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Cornish sold 10,778 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $421,527.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,000. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,674,000 after buying an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 48.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 59,644 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in BankUnited by 8.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter valued at $1,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

