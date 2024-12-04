Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Price Down 5% – What’s Next?

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.29 and last traded at $16.37. 400,415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 871,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
View Our Latest Research Report on BBAR
Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Down 5.4 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter worth $167,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter worth $247,000.
About Banco BBVA Argentina
Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Banco BBVA Argentina
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.