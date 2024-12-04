Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Price Down 5% – What’s Next?

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.29 and last traded at $16.37. 400,415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 871,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BBAR

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Down 5.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter worth $167,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter worth $247,000.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

(Get Free Report)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.