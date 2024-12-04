Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Avista in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 46.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Avista by 256.6% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Avista Stock Down 0.1 %

Avista stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 567,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. Avista has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $39.99.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $383.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.29 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avista will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Avista’s payout ratio is 75.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

