Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2208 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ATVDY remained flat at $5.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $5.55.
