Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2208 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ATVDY remained flat at $5.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $5.55.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; management of copyright and music rights; development and operation of digital content; and local digital terrestrial television business.

