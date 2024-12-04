Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

ATAT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.99. 480,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,485. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.52. Atour Lifestyle has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $29.15.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter worth about $143,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.