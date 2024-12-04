Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Short Interest Up 8.8% in November

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,260,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 8,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASPN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

Insider Activity

Aspen Aerogels stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 907,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,052. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,382.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.93.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,709.20. This trade represents a 11.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,619,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,707,000 after purchasing an additional 175,906 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth $1,992,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

