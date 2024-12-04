ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Short Interest Update

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 11,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

ASE Technology Price Performance

NYSE ASX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. 6,912,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,439,447. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the first quarter worth about $120,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 13.5% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in ASE Technology by 96.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 85,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 42,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Further Reading

