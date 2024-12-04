Ascent Group LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $124.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $87.05 and a 52-week high of $126.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.47.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

