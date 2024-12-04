Ascent Group LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 14,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE PNC opened at $209.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.40 and a 12 month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PNC

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,768.41. The trade was a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $231,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,729,288.75. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,814 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.