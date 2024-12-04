Ascent Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Ascent Group LLC reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 27,827 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.21 and a 52-week high of $91.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.39 and its 200 day moving average is $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of -94.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.26). Principal Financial Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently -324.44%.

PFG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

