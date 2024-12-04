Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 7,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,704. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,045,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,430,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,755,000 after buying an additional 5,702,451 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,086,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,084,000 after buying an additional 489,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,979,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,494 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,533,000 after acquiring an additional 63,883 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

