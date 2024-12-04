Apu Apustaja (APU) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Apu Apustaja token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Apu Apustaja has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Apu Apustaja has a market cap of $270.84 million and approximately $14.19 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Apu Apustaja

Apu Apustaja’s launch date was March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,257,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin. The official website for Apu Apustaja is apu.com.

Buying and Selling Apu Apustaja

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,257,217.12259856 with 320,385,865,167.1963848 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.000849 USD and is up 3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $14,195,254.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

