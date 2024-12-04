AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stake Lessened by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC trimmed its position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 118,207 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 140.7% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,165,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,270,000 after buying an additional 1,265,891 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,309,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,857,000 after acquiring an additional 438,557 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,874,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 677.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 206,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 475,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 168,813 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at AnaptysBio

In other news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $58,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,440.66. This represents a 8.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 8,720 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $347,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,536.40. The trade was a 55.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,440 shares of company stock valued at $892,936 over the last ninety days. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AnaptysBio Trading Down 9.8 %

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $669.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -0.11. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $41.31.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 289.75% and a negative return on equity of 287.94%. On average, analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANAB. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

