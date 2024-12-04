Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Up 1% – What’s Next?

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $220.40 and last traded at $220.21. 450,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,227,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.05.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.85%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,447,741.30. The trade was a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $2,238,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,334.21. This trade represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,596,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,708,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,399,000 after buying an additional 39,186 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,012,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 22,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $952,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

