Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Short Interest Up 9.8% in November

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 442,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $565.71. The company had a trading volume of 484,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $525.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.01. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $349.90 and a 1 year high of $577.00.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total transaction of $4,882,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,701.44. This represents a 57.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total transaction of $1,199,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,437.45. This trade represents a 33.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,715 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,436 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.67.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

