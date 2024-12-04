Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Short Interest Update

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,590,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 6,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE COLD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.77. 406,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,090. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.35). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $674.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2,288.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 189.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

