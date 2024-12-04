Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Short Interest Update

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,590,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 6,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE COLD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.77. 406,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,090. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59.
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.35). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $674.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.55.
Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.
