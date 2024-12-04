American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,900 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 383,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 208,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

American Woodmark Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AMWD traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.37. 14,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,346. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.43 and a 200 day moving average of $90.17. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $76.57 and a 1-year high of $106.57.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.29). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $318,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,998,315.40. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Woodmark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 59.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 483,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,189,000 after purchasing an additional 179,644 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,967,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Woodmark by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 843,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,275,000 after buying an additional 129,692 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 294.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 103,801 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Further Reading

