Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$60.31 and last traded at C$60.31, with a volume of 52391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$59.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$56.22.

Altus Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 994.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$52.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Brennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$54.48 per share, with a total value of C$27,240.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 40,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,305,015 over the last 90 days. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

