Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lowered by Parker Investment Management LLC

Parker Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 5.8% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 51,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 12.6% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 459,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,411,000 after buying an additional 51,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 37.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,467,000 after buying an additional 31,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.56.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $75,437.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,779.40. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $3,614,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,114,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,713,977.55. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,624 shares of company stock valued at $27,803,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $173.02 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $129.40 and a one year high of $193.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.37 and a 200 day moving average of $171.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

