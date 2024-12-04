Alpha Finance Lab Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $130.04 million and approximately $12.56 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 909,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

