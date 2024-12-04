Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Short Interest Update

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,090,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the October 31st total of 7,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.13. 2,353,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,466,546. Ally Financial has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 510.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 41.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

