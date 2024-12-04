Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) were down 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.34 and last traded at $85.39. Approximately 5,621,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 17,534,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Macquarie raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.07.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $203.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

