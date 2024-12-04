Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Sells $66,780.00 in Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 26,500 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $66,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 565,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,341.80. The trade was a 4.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alector Stock Performance

Shares of ALEC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,084. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Alector had a negative return on equity of 108.77% and a negative net margin of 257.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Alector from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alector from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Alector from $35.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alector has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alector by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,595,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,013,000 after purchasing an additional 137,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alector by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,912,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after buying an additional 526,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alector by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 148,357 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Alector by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,148,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 75,481 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alector by 18.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,017,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 159,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

