AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 500.83 ($6.35) and last traded at GBX 496.54 ($6.29), with a volume of 933263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($6.08).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 458.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 429.16. The company has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2,452.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

