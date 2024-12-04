Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Short Interest Down 8.5% in November

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 8,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.
A number of brokerages have commented on ADPT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 149.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 230,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 137,936 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 20.9% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 1,275,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 220,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 48,885 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $2,537,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.
