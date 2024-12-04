Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Short Interest Down 8.5% in November

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 8,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ADPT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

ADPT traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 342,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.49. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 149.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 230,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 137,936 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 20.9% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 1,275,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 220,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 48,885 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $2,537,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Featured Stories

