Adaire Fox-Martin Sells 2,965 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $961.62, for a total transaction of $2,851,203.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,211.78. This trade represents a 49.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Equinix Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $963.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $905.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $835.66. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.14 and a 1 year high of $994.03.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 302.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,082,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,820,000 after acquiring an additional 813,666 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 89,348.4% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 398,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,111,000 after buying an additional 398,494 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 202.3% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 514,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,441,000 after buying an additional 344,114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,606,000 after buying an additional 238,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 314,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,133,000 after acquiring an additional 160,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Equinix

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.