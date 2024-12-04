Adaire Fox-Martin Sells 2,965 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $961.62, for a total transaction of $2,851,203.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,211.78. This trade represents a 49.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $963.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $905.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $835.66. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.14 and a 1 year high of $994.03.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.65%.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.56.
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.
