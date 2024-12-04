accesso Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) Trading 6.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.47. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

accesso Technology Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33.

About accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

