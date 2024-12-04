Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) COO Scott D. Lipesky Sells 8,605 Shares

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) COO Scott D. Lipesky sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $1,292,471.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at $14,697,070. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 1.5 %

ANF stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,712. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.02. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $75.69 and a 12 month high of $196.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,915 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth about $674,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

