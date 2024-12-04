Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) COO Scott D. Lipesky Sells 8,605 Shares

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) COO Scott D. Lipesky sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $1,292,471.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at $14,697,070. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 1.5 %
ANF stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,712. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.02. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $75.69 and a 12 month high of $196.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.52.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.14.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.
