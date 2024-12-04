AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $178.86 and last traded at $180.62. 874,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,522,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partners raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on AbbVie from $212.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.50.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $319.75 billion, a PE ratio of 63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.74 and its 200 day moving average is $182.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,349,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 3.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 130,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 59,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.7% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.