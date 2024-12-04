66,312 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 66,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SPLV stock opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.18. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $61.25 and a 52 week high of $75.14. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

