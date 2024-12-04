39,640 Shares in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COUR. CWM LLC increased its position in Coursera by 7,568.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Coursera by 67.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Coursera by 26.1% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Coursera during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Coursera by 936.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Coursera from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coursera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coursera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $49,954.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,600,298.13. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $41,676.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,580.06. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,885 shares of company stock worth $102,815. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Stock Performance

NYSE COUR opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.49. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

