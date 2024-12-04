3,304 Shares in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 83,084.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,815,000 after buying an additional 2,301,427 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,101,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 662,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,479,000 after buying an additional 230,291 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,997,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 6,693.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 69,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 68,068 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.66. Sylvamo Co. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $98.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.26. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Sylvamo’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLVM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Sylvamo from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Sylvamo in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Sylvamo Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

