145,600 Shares in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Purchased by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 145,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,191,000. POSCO comprises about 0.2% of Maven Securities LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in POSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,373,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 253,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,711,000 after buying an additional 61,528 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the third quarter worth about $3,497,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,750,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000.

POSCO Stock Performance

Shares of PKX stock opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.04 and a 52 week high of $96.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average of $64.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

POSCO Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

