Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,546 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Match Group by 618.9% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 402,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 346,212 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,540,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,668,000 after purchasing an additional 524,144 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 171,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 37,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 20,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other Match Group news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $25,319.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,900.78. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Match Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTCH

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of MTCH opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $42.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51.

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.