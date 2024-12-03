Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 8,445 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,445 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WIX. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 19.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 19.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $220.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 137.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.27. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $101.72 and a one year high of $225.80.
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.
