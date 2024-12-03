Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 12,151 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,151 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,937,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,654,000 after acquiring an additional 98,223 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,853,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,920,000 after purchasing an additional 41,903 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,636,000 after purchasing an additional 86,005 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,076,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,846,000 after purchasing an additional 35,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 34.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,027,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,596,000 after purchasing an additional 262,315 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $244.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.21 and a 200-day moving average of $204.95. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $159.57 and a one year high of $250.82.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $2,571,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,045.71. This represents a 54.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 12,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $3,007,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,576,211.48. This represents a 22.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,905 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PKG. Citigroup lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

